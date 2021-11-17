ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to cut heating costs as cold weather sets in

WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather becomes cooler, more people...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
austincountynewsonline.com

Rolling Blackouts Possible In Texas, Midwest As Cold Blast Looms

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), a nonprofit corporation responsible for overseeing US’ power grid, published a new report on the risk of rolling blackouts if persistent cold weather is observed this winter. NERC’s three-month (December–February) winter report is an assessment that identifies potential reliability issues of interest across...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Cold front cuts warm trend short Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our weather seesaw continues as we are looking at another cold front swinging through the state overnight into Sunday morning. Our Saturday warmth continued its fall trend, but will now be cut short due to that front. So overnight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with strengthening winds. Expect even a canyon wind by morning with gusts 25-35 mph for Albuquerque. Highs will be around 5-8 degrees cooler for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho and around 10-15 degrees cooler for Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Cold start to the weekend, rain possible late Sunday

Overnight lows will be sub-freezing throughout Western Virginia tonight. Winds are expected to be light, so not much discussion about wind chill values tonight. Saturday will be mostly sunny to start but I do expect to see some cloud cover late in the day. The temperatures will struggle to get past the 50° mark in most areas. Time to bundle up as we may have seen the last of the mild weather until the Spring.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
13 WHAM

Wet weather returns today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've enjoyed nearly three straight days without rain in WNY, but it looks like that's about to change today. Rain showers will develop as a warm front crosses the region. The warm front will quickly be followed by a cold front just after midnight tonight, producing a few more showers that could mix with wet snow early Monday morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SPY

Gear Up With These Cold-Weather Winter Workout Essentials

If you like exercising outdoors, the upcoming months may be challenging. The wind, freezing rain, snow, and of course those low temperatures—unless, of course, you live in states like sunny California, Florida, and Arizona. Still, you want to get out and get fresh air in your lungs without feeling like a popsicle. Heading outdoors, especially when it is sunny, can help to naturally improve your mood, help you to feel energized, and may even boost your immune system. While there are benefits, you also have to be mindful of cold temperatures. You to make sure that you have the correct winter...
WORKOUTS
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies And Cold Temperatures Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times. (Credit: CBS 2) Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warmer and Windy Friday, A Little Moisture For The Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front. Credit: CBS4 With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all. Credit: CBS4 Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
KENS 5

Power outages likely if there is an extreme weather event this winter

The hope is the lights and heat will stay on this winter. Today, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, known as NERC, released its winter assessment. It said power will stay on in normal winter conditions. NERC stresses another February storm event is unlikely this winter. Yet, our power grid...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy