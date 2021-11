DENVER (CBS4) – Winter is coming. So is a higher price to keep your home warm this season. Xcel Energy expects natural gas prices to increase through the winter as production has not kept up with demand during the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “If our customers use exactly the same amount as what did last year, they should expect to see a $28 increase every month through the season,” Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Xcel’s Vice President of State Affairs, told CBS4. Horvath explained Xcel customers pay about $90 on average for their utility bill. That won’t be the case this winter, however. “We anticipate that our customers...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO