Survivors of Suicide Loss Day November 20th

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition is hosting the first annual Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. Shelby Gordon is a prevention specialist from Southwest Counseling Services. According to Gordon, survivor day events are an opportunity where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – Finding support from others and exercising self-care is important for survivors of suicide loss to cope with the grief and emotions that suicide can bring. South Dakota Suicide Prevention has help and resources available. “Suicide leaves many affected by loss, such as family members, friends,...
The last Saturday before Thanksgiving is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Communities across the world are bringing these survivors together to share their stories. A few of these gatherings are taking place in northern Illinois. Jenn Balleto is a licensed clinical professional counselor at Northwestern Medicine. She also leads...
Director of the Lincoln County Prevention Coalition, Brittany Ritter, says the organization will hold a special event in honor of Survivor of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday November 20th. She says this day is recognized internationally and the special event will be held at the Afton Civic Center from 10:30...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people took part in the "Walk Out of Darkness" on Saturday to show support for survivors of suicide at Waterfront Park. The annual walk was started 20 years ago as a memorial walk by a group of friends. Today the walk has grown to impact thousands of families.
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition progressed its plans to create a biweekly support group for survivors of suicide loss, discussed plans to potentially bring additional mental health services to Sheridan and considered other strategies for improving community mental health at a board meeting Thursday. Suicide survivors are...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ask a question, save a life. On Saturday, November 20th take two hours out of your day to attend a free, virtual QPR suicide prevention training session with mental health advocate Fonda Bryant of Charlotte. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer, and is the acronym used for...
