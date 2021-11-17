ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day November 20th

By ELIZABETH PULLMAN
 4 days ago

Have you lost a loved one to suicide? You are not alone. Be a part of...

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Suicide Survivior Day: Gathering to bring hope

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition is hosting the first annual Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs. Shelby Gordon is a prevention specialist from Southwest Counseling Services. According to Gordon, survivor day events are an opportunity where...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Suicide survivors to come together and support each other

The last Saturday before Thanksgiving is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Communities across the world are bringing these survivors together to share their stories. A few of these gatherings are taking place in northern Illinois. Jenn Balleto is a licensed clinical professional counselor at Northwestern Medicine. She also leads...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
'Walk Out of Darkness' shows support for survivors of suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people took part in the "Walk Out of Darkness" on Saturday to show support for survivors of suicide at Waterfront Park. The annual walk was started 20 years ago as a memorial walk by a group of friends. Today the walk has grown to impact thousands of families.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Free, Virtual QPR Suicide Prevention Training On November 20th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ask a question, save a life. On Saturday, November 20th take two hours out of your day to attend a free, virtual QPR suicide prevention training session with mental health advocate Fonda Bryant of Charlotte. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer, and is the acronym used for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Study: 50% of COVID survivors face lingering symptoms

(Washington, DC) -- Half of those who survive COVID-19 face long-term symptoms. That's according to a recent study of more than 250-thousand adults and children printed in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers found 50-percent experienced a variety of physical and psychological issues lingering for six months or more after initial recovery.
Keeping kids safe

As Montana physicians caring for children, we recommend strongly and without reservation that all newly eligible children – as well as all teenagers and adults – receive a COVID vaccine. Vaccination is a tool to train your immune system to recognize a virus or bacteria before you are exposed to it. After you or your […] The post Keeping kids safe appeared first on Daily Montanan.
