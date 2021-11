While everyone knows my passion for Halloween, some might be surprised that I adore Christmas as well. I love Christmas cookies, singing carols, lying under the Christmas tree and looking up into the lights, and finding the perfect present for my loved ones. I may think that our stores start pushing Christmas a bit too early (come on, before Halloween is here?!) However, I definitely could get behind celebrating year round because of the following:

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO