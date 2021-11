For the second time in seven days, the No. 13 Hustlin’ Owls fell to William Jessup. Tech came into their first weekend at home looking to right the ship after an 0-2 start to the year. The Owls (1-3) grabbed their first victory of the season on Friday with a 116-68 win over Embry-Riddle, but got a home-court gut check Saturday night as William Jessup (5-0) left Danny Miles Court with a 89-78 win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO