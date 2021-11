It’s the week between two eclipses! If last week’s lunar eclipse (on the 19th) rocked your world, hold on to your seat because a solar eclipse is coming on December 4th. There’s no rest for the weary, the only constant is change. This is especially true because Sagittarius season begins on the 21st. Unlike a change-averse and reliable Scorpio, Sagittarius gets bored very easily and is always wanting to break norms, make waves and bring the party wherever they go. (Sagittarius Taylor Swift wasn’t just going to re-release Red, she was also going to rehash all her drama with fellow Sagittarius Jake Gyllenhaal on a 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well” to entertain the masses.) Mercury follows the sun into Sagittarius on the 24th ensuring that our Thanksgiving tables will be loaded with freewheeling, philosophical, and fiery conversation.

