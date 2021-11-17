ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Celebrate local businesses with Liverpool Public Library

By Mark Bialczak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
LIVERPOOL — You can help make a difference in the economic health of the community and get some of your holiday shopping done by participating in Holiday Buy Local and Shop Small, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.

The impressive list of community crafters and artisans that have signed on to bring their goods to the tables will be ready to sell something that might lighten your shopping list or make your own household more festive during the holiday season.

Here are the local entrepreneurs who will be bringing products to the library:

Bayberry Crafts (wood bowls and hand-turned wood gifts); Aries Designs (stained glass and custom jewelry); Kathy’s Alterations (quilted gifts); The Master’s Craftsman (honey and pottery); The Color Wench (tie-dyed gifts); Finch and Fern (jewelry); Barb’s Whimsical Art (cards and paintings); Keep Calm and Craft On! (knit and crochet items, book-folded crafts, perler bead creations, jewelry and more); Bead Society of CNY (beaded jewelry and accessories); You Smiled (hand painted Lake Ontario rocks and other treasures); Wooley Folk Art (wool applique, beaded accessories and ornaments); Inspire Prints (inspire prints and wall art); Valley Grove Artwork (handmade rope bowls and corn bags); and Embquilt (screen-printed and embroidered gifts.)

Any updates to that list will be posted on our website events page (lpl.libcal.com/event/8281837).

Please wear a mask to the event in the library.

The Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce wants you to extend the big day after you leave the library, too, to help celebrate Small Business Day 2021. The chamber will make available a list of local establishments you can visit to help celebrate the annual day set aside to appreciate the good these businesses do for the community.

