OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Warriors squared off against the Golden Norse of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in the final contest of the Bowling RV Classic on Saturday night. The Norse 2-3 zone proved to give the Warriors some problems offensively as the home squad shot only 29 percent for the night, helping NEO earn a stunning 82-76 win at the Hellyer Student Life Center.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO