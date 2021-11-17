ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Argentina draws with Brazil, qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina secured a place in next year's World Cup after a 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday, giving Lionel Messi his fifth and possibly final shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Second-place Argentina qualified after Chile lost 2-0 at home...

www.ottumwacourier.com

