While I’ve enjoyed the last few weeks we’ve been together, I’m feeling a bit uneasy about a few red flags. Specifically, the fact that I have not seen any yet. I’m sure this may come off as a slightly odd complaint, but I can assure you that it is problematic behavior according to some of the influencers I follow. You have failed to recognize that I, as a very-online comedian and writer, need for you to display at least some sort of overly generalized fault that I can create viral content out of. That you have not done so signals that you don’t seem to care about my growth as a creator.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO