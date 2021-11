NORTHEAST PA - (WOLF) — As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, the National Fire Protection Association urges everyone to use caution when celebrating the holiday this year. In their latest press release, the NFPA explains that Thanksgiving Day stands as the leading day for home cooking fires; more than three times as many fires occur during the holiday than as on any typical day during the year. In 2019, 1,400 home cooking fires were reported to fire departments across the United States. This reflects a 228% increase over the daily average.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO