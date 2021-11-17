ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swain scores 23 to lift Yale over Siena 82-54

Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Azar Swain had 23 points as Yale rolled past Siena 82-54 on Tuesday night....

Yale Daily News

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs set for Vermont, Fort Myers Tip-Off after Swain scores 1,000th in win at Siena

The Yale men’s basketball team cruised past Siena (0–3, 0–0 MAAC) in Albany, NY on Tuesday night, scoring nearly 50 points in the second half en route to an 84–52 win. Guard Azar Swain ’22 led all players with 23 points and reached a career milestone of 1,000 points at Yale when he drained a pullup three-pointer in the second half. Swain and the Bulldogs (3–1, 0–0 Ivy) return north Friday afternoon for a game at Vermont (2–1, 0–0 America East), a fixture on the Elis’ schedule in every season they have competed in since the 2007–2008 campaign. Over Thanksgiving break, the team will then travel to Florida to participate in the “Palms Division” of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament with a Tuesday game against Southern Utah (1–3, 0–0 Big Sky) and a Wednesday contest with either Milwaukee (1–2, 0–0 Horizon) or Bowling Green (1–2, 0–0 MAC).
VERMONT STATE

