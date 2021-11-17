ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Chicago students demand better campus security after graduate killed

 4 days ago

CHICAGO —  Some University of Chicago students say they don’t feel safe after the murder of a graduate near campus.

Student protesters marched on campus demanding better security procedures, more campus police, and other improvements following the shooting death of recent graduate Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng.

Witnesses said Zheng was walking in the 900 block of East 54th Place around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, when a man in a mask and black hoodie approached him.

18-year-old man charged with murder of 24-year-old U of C graduate

The two struggled and the 24-year-old was shot to death. Police charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Zheng’s murder.

Zheng became the third University of Chicago student to be killed this year.

Many at Tuesday’s rally fear they could be the next victim if the school doesn’t make things safer.

‘We are going to fight’: Community leaders vow to combat crime upsurge in Hyde Park

A memorial vigil for Dennis Zheng is planned for Thursday. A GoFundMe to help cover travel and legal expenses for Zheng’s family raised more than $300,000.

