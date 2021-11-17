ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico police identify remains found near I-64 as missing man

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department has identified the remains found alongside Interstate 64 as a man who had gone missing in August.

According to police, the remains were found on Nov. 6. They have now determined the remains were of Stephen Cleaton.

Cleaton went missing on Aug. 29 and his family had been searching for him since then. 8News spoke with his family last week about the group who had stepped in to help find him.

Police said, “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine cause of death.

