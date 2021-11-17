ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for contact, nearing return

By Connor Grott
 4 days ago
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills as he nears a return to the court.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Pelicans said Williamson, who has missed every game this season due to a right foot fracture that he suffered in the summer, will begin 1-on-1 workouts and "progressively work toward full team workouts."

The team also said Williamson will undergo additional medical imaging Nov. 24, which will determine whether the All-Star forward will be cleared for full team workouts.

Williamson underwent a recent round of imaging Nov. 11 and was medically cleared by Dr. Scott Montgomery, the Pelicans' team orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. Richard Ferkel, who is based in Southern California and previously did procedures on Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In Williamson's absence, the Pelicans have limped to a 2-13 start this season, including a loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Williamson, who is in his third season, has been limited to just 85 games in his NBA career after he played only 24 games during his rookie campaign because of a torn right meniscus.

The 21-year-old Williamson appeared in 61 games last season and averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

FanSided

Should the New Orleans Pelicans have drafted Ja Morant over Zion?

The foot injury of Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s MVP-like start has many fans around the NBA questioning if the New Orleans Pelicans made the right move drafting an injury-prone Williamson over Morant. This year, Ja Morant is averaging over 26 points per game and just under 50 percent shooting....
NBA
batonrougenews.net

Zion Williamson (foot) cleared for contact drills

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was cleared Tuesday to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts. Williamson was cleared after undergoing imaging on his fractured right foot last week. He'll have another MRI on Nov. 24, which will determine whether he can be cleared for full team workouts.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether he can last in the league.
NBA
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
NBA
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
NBA
RealGM

Pelicans Kept Zion Williamson's Surgery Quiet Upon His Preference For Privacy

The New Orleans Pelicans kept Zion Williamson's foot injury and subsequent surgery quiet out of respect to him and his preference for privacy, sources tell ESPN. The surgery only became publicly known on media day for the Pelicans in September. The Pelicans, however, had a strength and conditioning coach with...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources, and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
