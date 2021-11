The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to another dismal start to their campaign as their record currently stands at 3-7 which is 13th place in the Western Conference. Their big 3 of Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell have been playing phenomenal basketball offensively as they have all averaged over 17 points per game. Towns has been groomed as the franchise player of Minnesota for several years already, especially because of his magnificent play at such a young age.

