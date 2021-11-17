ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. – One month since she was named the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Maria Ressa says much still remains uncertain about her life. Will her battle against a libel suit in the Philippines lead to jail time? Will she be able to travel to Norway...

www.clickondetroit.com

the University of Delaware

Nobel Prizes explained

From climate change, to refugees, to the minimum wage and freedom of the press, the stories behind this year’s Nobel Prize awards touched on a wide range of hot-button issues. And on Tuesday, Nov. 9, six members of the University of Delaware faculty brought those stories to an in-person and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Philippines tells China to 'back off' after South China Sea standoff

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday's...
POLITICS
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
POLITICS
WWD

Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Activist, Announces Marriage to Asser Malik

Click here to read the full article. Malala Yousafzai announced that she has married her boyfriend Asser Malik. On Tuesday, the Nobel laureate posted photos from her wedding day on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. The images show Yousafzai and Malik, as well as their families, together celebrating an Islamic ceremony called nikkah in Birmingham, England.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021CFDA Award 2021 ArrivalsInside Dr. Barbara Sturm's VIP Dinner at Zero Bond “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” the Pakistani activist wrote. “We celebrated a...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot in nikkah ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has "tied the knot" with her partner during an Islamic ceremony in Birmingham. She and Asser Malik took part in a nikkah ceremony, where bride and groom consent to be married. The 24-year-old activist said it was "a precious day" in her life. The...
WORLD
dclabor.org

Union member wins teaching “Nobel” prize

Teacher Keishia Thorpe – current PGCEA member and former DCPS teacher, WTU Local 6 member and a WTU Teacher Leader -- on Wednesday was named the winner of a global teaching prize worth $1 million — the biggest such award for educators in the world. “This is to encourage every little Black boy and girl that looks like me, and every child in the world that feels marginalized and has a story like mine, and felt they never mattered,” Thorpe said Wednesday. Thorpe, who teaches 12th-grade English at the International High School at Langley Park, in the Prince George’s County public school system, received the Global Teacher Prize at the Paris headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. Her students mostly come from immigrant and refugee families.
EDUCATION
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

