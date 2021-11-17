Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard

Teacher Keishia Thorpe – current PGCEA member and former DCPS teacher, WTU Local 6 member and a WTU Teacher Leader -- on Wednesday was named the winner of a global teaching prize worth $1 million — the biggest such award for educators in the world. “This is to encourage every little Black boy and girl that looks like me, and every child in the world that feels marginalized and has a story like mine, and felt they never mattered,” Thorpe said Wednesday. Thorpe, who teaches 12th-grade English at the International High School at Langley Park, in the Prince George’s County public school system, received the Global Teacher Prize at the Paris headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. Her students mostly come from immigrant and refugee families.

