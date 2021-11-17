Country music legend anxious to begin family tour in Wichita Falls Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Country music legend Clint Black is kicking off his brand new tour in Wichita Falls on Thursday with a couple of big firsts.

The “Mostly Hits & the Mrs.” tour will be the first tour with his wife of 30 years, Lisa Hartman Black.

The singer-songwriter said they are especially excited for their daughter to be a big part of the family affair.

“Wichita Falls we love. I remember back in the early days of touring coming to Wichita Falls,” Black said.

It’s been just over six years since Clint Black headlined night one of the very last Falls Fest in Wichita Falls.

He said now Texomans will be able to see, before anyone else, a brand new show with his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Lily.

“You know, it was hard for me to not be the dad watching and be the guy in the band backing her up. So, it took a little a little time, a few times for me to get to the point where I wasn’t just, you know, the admiring dad just focused on her,” Black said.

And Black said fans are in for a treat.

“They can expect a really good show, according to me. We’ve got some really special things planned. I’ve talked Lisa into doing something from her “Knots Landing” repertoire. Lily Scott’s going to do a couple of her favorite songs and one that I talked her into. And we have some special moments with the three of us all together,” Black said.

Since exploding onto the country music scene over 30 years ago, Black has had 22 number one singles, over 30 top 10’s and has sold more than 20 million records.

He said they plan to pack just as many of those smash hits into their show at Memorial Auditorium as they possibly can, especially the first ones.

“There are songs from that era that just have to be in and, you know, like something from the greatest hits. ‘Like the Rain,’ that just has to be in and ‘Nothin’ but the Taillights’ reached a million spins quicker than any other song in my career. That has to be in,” Black said.

And so will his hits with Lisa, including ‘When I Said I Do.’

“She’s always come out and done like a song or two before, but this is, this is much different. It’ll be a longer show than we would normally do just to fit in everything we want to do. And you know, the three of us on the road together, it just makes it extra special,” Black said.

Black said they’ve been rehearsing like crazy and cannot wait to entertain.

The “Mostly Hits & The Mrs.” tour will begin Thursday night in Wichita Falls at Memorial Auditorium and end in New Orleans on Valentine’s Day.

