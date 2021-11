North Dakota’s Republican-led House has endorsed a new legislative map that creates three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but erases an equal amount in population-lean rural regions. Representatives voted 73-18 on Tuesday to approve the new map that also separates House districts on two American Indian reservations in the state. It’s a move tribal leaders believe will increase the odds for electing their own members to the Legislature. Several GOP House lawmakers argued against the split districts on reservations, saying it was unfair and not needed. Backers said the state faced a federal lawsuit if the split districts were not included.

