It’s time to start fixing our mistakes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, we’re watching CBS’ “Sunday Morning” recently when a startling statistic was shared. The United Nations has released a statement that climate change may be irreversible if we can’t make significant changes in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. I found the following quote that added more context: “Climate change...

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
It’s a fairytale that world governments will fix our climate crisis. It’s up to us

It was inspiring to watch activists – especially young people and those from the global south – as this Glasgow Cop limped towards its mushy end. They were on top of every twist in the text, and they won significant concessions from the big polluting countries. At the time of writing, it looks as if the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels will be mentioned in a Cop document for the first time, and that there will be more money for nations of the global south to “adapt” to the climate crisis. The activists’ anger echoed through the halls, and was heard in whatever parts of the world were listening. To the extent that this Cop worked at all, it’s a tribute to their perseverance and creativity.
It’s time to reset our internal clocks, too

Daylight savings time has just ended and now everyone has had the chance to “fall back” to standard time. While many people enjoy that extra hour of sleep that comes each fall, 63% of Americans say that they would support the elimination of seasonal time changes and there are some health issues to consider. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also supports this stance due to the sleep disruption that occurs related to this biannual change.
New Zealand's climate change regulation is messy and complex -- here’s how to improve it

Like other countries, New Zealand has both international and domestic targets to reduce emissions, but they run on different timelines and are based on different assumptions. This week, public submissions close on New Zealand’s first emissions reduction plan which proposes policies for staying within the emissions budget for 2022-25 and keeping on track for future budgets. New Zealand also pledged to cut emissions by half by 2030 when it announced its upgraded nationally determined contribution (NDC) during the recent COP26 climate summit. This is part of the global effort, under the Paris Agreement, to limit warming to 1.5℃ above pre-industrial levels. The...
Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand

The loss of biodiversity is one of the most catastrophic developments of our time. The impacts will possibly outpace those of global warming. Growing evidence that humans have triggered a sixth global mass extinction means the protection of remaining species is a priority beyond dispute to secure ecological services such carbon cycling, clean water and air, and healthy oceans. The key drivers of species loss are climate change, habitat degradation, pollution, and exotic species that become invasive. This has led conservation ecologists to follow the simple rule of “protect natives, fight exotics”. If we had an unlimited budget, I would hardly challenge...
California Residents Should Prepare For Strong Earthquakes

"Each year, California generally gets two or three earthquakes large enough to cause moderate damage to structures (magnitude 5.5 and higher)," per the California Department of Conservation. And since several fault lines run through major population centers throughout California, residents should know what to do during a strong earthquake.
Biggest-Ever Carbon Capture Project Facing Midwest Opposition

What’s touted as the world’s largest carbon capture and sequestration project is facing headwinds from farmers and environmentalists even as. and New York financiers are investing in the $4.5 billion endeavor. The Midwest Carbon Express is a privately financed, 2,000 mile-long pipeline network. It will collect carbon dioxide emissions at...
U.S. Investors, States Shifting from Gas Plants to Renewables

Investors and state governments in the United States are pulling back from new natural gas projects, showing how climate policy and technological advancements are shifting their choices in favour of renewable energy. “The future for planned gas-fired power plants appears bleak as the investment market leaves them behind and turns...
More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
WeatherTalk: This is our dark time

When the sun came out from beyond the clouds Tuesday afternoon over eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, it was the first look at the sun in more than a week. This is typical for November and December. Not only is the day length limited by the sun's paltry position low in the southern sky, the weather tends to be persistently cloudy in November and December.
COLUMN: Top 5 legal mistakes start-ups often make

For over a decade I have worked with thousands of startups and entrepreneurs across a broad spectrum of industries and markets. I’ve seen them succeed. I’ve seen them fail. I’ve seen some overcome adversity, and others come to the realization that they needed to pivot and try something else. Many of these young companies faced similar challenges.
