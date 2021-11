On Friday night, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, were back on the dance floor in another video on Instagram. Once again, Sadie shared another dance video, which has become a trend recently for the reality TV star. Just in recent weeks, she shared a solo dance video while watching the World Series on Oct. 31. Sadie also posted a dance video she created while bored at the airport with her mom and we think one of her sisters. The three women have masks on, so cut us some slack for not being able to specifically identify the third member of the dance team. She also shared an amusing caption for their family dance video.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO