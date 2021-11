This season on Storage Wars viewers have noticed that Brandi Passante and Kenny Crossley seem to be working together. What is really going on? Well, it turns out that they are really good friends. Also, without Jarrod in the picture, Brandi does need someone to talk to about her great locker finds. Brandi shows up and does the bidding, but it seems Kenny is by her side while she is going through items and selling them. He also does some of the heavy lifting for her now and then.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO