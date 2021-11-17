ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ex-defense attorney who boasted ‘I think like a criminal’ turns out to be a real one

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh defense lawyer who once boasted in a quirky online ad seen worldwide that he thinks "like a criminal" admitted on Tuesday that he is one. Daniel Muessig pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and possession of marijuana following a 2019...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Case Already Closed? Latest Update on Fugitive's Case And Why People Believe He's Guilty Despite Lack of Evidence Revealed

There hasn't been any news on the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case in a long time, and many people are wondering what's going on. Despite the fact that the fugitive's involvement in Gabby Petito's case has been ongoing for more than a month since his remains were discovered in a Florida park, News Nation Now journalist Brian Entin has confirmed that determining the fugitive's role in the investigation is ongoing.
ACCIDENTS
Insider

Prosecutors and defense attorneys took turns having a detective point Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15 at them in court

A forensic pathologist testified Tuesday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial about the autopsies he conducted. He testified that Joseph Rosenbaum was hit by four bullets, including two to his back and head. Prosecutors and defense attorneys both performed physical demonstrations with Rittenhouse's AR-15 rifle. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Lawyer Who Once Said He ‘Thinks Like a Criminal’ Admits He Actually Is One

A Pennsylvania ex-defense attorney told hundreds of residents in a YouTube ad he could represent them because he “thinks like a criminal.” On Tuesday, he admitted he actually is one. Daniel Muessig pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The charges came after a 2019 FBI task force investigation found Muessig operated a stash house with another man where he sold marijuana, communicating with other drug dealers in the area. Once authorities pulled Muessig and an accomplice over after witnessing them perform a drug exchange, they found $400,000 in boxes they were carrying. Muessig was indicted over the summer and his sentencing was scheduled for March. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. It is unclear whether the criminal-minded lawyer ever tried to represent himself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Pittsburgh#Marijuana#Sentencing#Heroin#Safe Streets Task Force#Sco
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ahmaud Arbery Trial: Defense Attorney Apologizes For Calling Out Al Sharpton

Following his controversial comments in the courtroom this week, an attorney handling one of the defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery case is issuing an apology. We recently reported on lawyer Kevin Gough addressing the court after recognizing that Reverand Al Sharpton was attending the trial with Arbery's relatives. The family of the slain 25-year-old has been in close contact with Black leaders, specifically those working in civil rights efforts, but Gough alleged that Sharpton's appearance in the courtroom was to intimidate the jury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
98online.com

Think Like a Criminal?

Marianne & Joe Robinson talk about a lawyer who boasted that he could think like a criminal. Turns out, the reason he could think like one was because he in fact was one!
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Prosecutors reportedly have tapes of indicted GOP congressman

It's been about a month since Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was charged with lying to the FBI about campaign contributions from a foreign billionaire. In the process, he became the third sitting federal lawmaker to be indicted in the last five years. Complicating matters for the congressman, prosecutors...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy