The 302 #25 (Season 4): Marshall Steam Museum | Full Show

metv2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 302 takes a ride in an antique steam car, hits the...

www.metv2.com

Comments / 0

#Antique#Steam Car#Marshall Steam Museum
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Parade Person of Interest Is Local Rapper, Used SUV in Music Video

11:11 AM PT -- Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. 10:11 AM PT -- TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We're told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.
WISCONSIN STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Horrifying: The Train Is Standing for Signal Clearance

WICKER PARK — While approaching the Damen stop, passengers aboard a Loop-bound Blue Line train Sunday reported that the train suddenly stopped and lifted up in the air while waiting for signal clearance. Onlookers would later confirm that it had stood up on two humanesque legs. “I didn’t think the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they're not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
ANIMALS
CBS New York

Celebrities Flock To Harlem For Soul Train Awards At Apollo Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a big night in Harlem as the annual Soul Train Awards took place at the Apollo Theater for the first time, and the red carpet was overflowing with celebrities for the occasion. As CBS2’s Elise Finch reports, the venue was chosen to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the TV show “Soul Train.” The Soul Train Awards pay tribute to the show and the musicians who keep that soulful legacy alive. “What better place to celebrate 50 years of soul, 50 years of legends, 50 years of icons, 50 years of magical moments,” DJ Cassidy said. The 2021 Soul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

