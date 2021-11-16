Doing an exchange program as a musician

“For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that you through His poverty might become rich.”. Born June 23, 1894, Edward Christian was the first-born son of King George V and Queen Mary of England. Edward entered the Naval College at 12 years of age and from there continued on to Dartmouth. In 1911 Edward Christian became Prince Edward, the 20th Prince of Wales. At five minutes till midnight on Jan. 20, 1936 Edward’s father, King George V, passed away and Edward Prince of Wales became King Edward VIII, King of England. King Edward ruled the most extensive empire in world history. The British Empire controlled a quarter of the world’s population and encompassed a quarter of the earth’s total landmass. The global expanse of British territory gave birth to the reality that, “the sun never sets on the British Empire.”

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO