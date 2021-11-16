ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doing an exchange program as a musician

By Lizaveta Karamazov
 6 days ago

I was wondering if anyone had ever done or sent their child as an exchange student to europe (in highschool) and if so, how it would work being a musician and practicing during the time there, getting a teacher for a year, etc... If anyone has any information on how to...

Atmore Advance

Musicians highlight Music on Main

Musicians are singing their tunes and strumming their guitars tonight during the Music on Main event in downtown Atmore. The event, which also allows downtown businesses to stay open later, draws crowds to come and start shopping early for the holidays. The event lasts until 7:30 p.m.
Slipped Disc

Ireland mourns its premier musician

RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra has announced the death of John Kinsella, a treasured composer for many years and, for a while, RTÉ Head of Music. John was 89. His 11th symphony was premiered by the orchestra in November 2019.
Slipped Disc

A minimum wage for musicians?

The German trade union ver.di is proposing that musicians and (especially) singers, one of the worst hit groups during Covid, should be guaranteed a minimum fee for all performances, rather than having to negotiate each time from scratch. Is that such a radical idea?. When rehearsals and travel time are...
violinist.com

Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 Fingerings

I am playing the first violin part in Beethoven's String Quartet No. 4 in C minor, Op. 18. In the first movement, I am having difficulties finding a successful fingering in the following sections:. -Measures 163-172 -Measures 202-215 If anyone has played first violin in this quartet I would genuinely...
The State-Journal

Exchange student program searching for new host families

The International Student Exchange is on the hunt for new host families to house foreign exchange students for a five-month, 10-month or 12-month period. Regional Manager Wendi Newsome said she is excited to be able to share the program with the community in hopes that volunteers will show interest in the program.
Times-Republican

Holiday Concert to feature local musicians

Elim Lutheran Church is sponsoring a free Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the First Congregational Church, 312 W. Main St., in Marshalltown. The concert will feature holiday music presented by local talent including an organist, a pianist and a community handbell choir. The organist is Hudson...
violinist.com

Weekend vote: Have you ever had a memory slip while performing?

Recently, some good friends who were not regular symphony-goers attended a Pasadena Symphony concert in which I was playing in the violin section. Happily, they loved it! One of the things that really impressed them was that the soloist (Randall Goosby - incredible, go see him!) played the entire Brahms concerto from memory. It is an impressive feat - but I had to explain that performing by memory is pretty standard for a violinist, especially a soloist with orchestra. Just as an actor memorizes his or her lines, a soloist memorizes his or her music.
Mount Airy News

The great exchange

“For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that you through His poverty might become rich.”. Born June 23, 1894, Edward Christian was the first-born son of King George V and Queen Mary of England. Edward entered the Naval College at 12 years of age and from there continued on to Dartmouth. In 1911 Edward Christian became Prince Edward, the 20th Prince of Wales. At five minutes till midnight on Jan. 20, 1936 Edward’s father, King George V, passed away and Edward Prince of Wales became King Edward VIII, King of England. King Edward ruled the most extensive empire in world history. The British Empire controlled a quarter of the world’s population and encompassed a quarter of the earth’s total landmass. The global expanse of British territory gave birth to the reality that, “the sun never sets on the British Empire.”
violinist.com

Chopin Piano Competition Followup

November 17, 2021, 7:28 PM · I listened to every single performance of the Chopin competition (it took me a minute) and thought I'd share my thoughts, and some more under-the-radar performances. (Looks like my previous thread got archived) Overall, the competition was at a super-high level. I have no...
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
violinist.com

The voice as a violin - and anger in music

Edited: November 18, 2021, 2:03 PM · I've written in the past about... 2. Writing for the voice as a "violin." By Vivaldi and performed by an incredible singer. November 19, 2021, 12:47 PM · Great comments, thank you all. What's interesting is that this aria, written of course by...
violinist.com

Looking for cadenzas for Mozart Violin Concerto no. 3 in G

Edited: November 20, 2021, 10:42 AM · Hello everyone! I am going to be performing Mozart Violin Concerto no. 3 this year with a small ensemble. I am looking for interesting cadenzas to try with the piece. The edition that I have (Henle) comes with some cadenzas by Kurt Guntner which are nice but I would like to explore some of the other options that exist. It seems like the Franco cadenza is often performed, but I haven't found the sheet music yet. I think it is very beautiful. Does anybody know where it is? Are there any other interesting cadenzas anybody would recommend?
violinist.com

Violin Technique: Stability and Vibrato

November 17, 2021, 11:56 AM · Since its publication 10 years or so ago, Simon Fischer’s slim volume Warming Up has become the go-to material for busy professionals and amateurs alike. In particular, the vibrato exercises have become ubiquitous. Aside from Simon’s own videos, Nathan Cole has produced an exemplary version them too (See his video, How to develop a flexible, effortless violin vibrato). I strongly recommend taking a look. The vibrato exercises provide an wonderful means of understanding and improving the mechanics of the vibrato action itself.
violinist.com

Orchestral pizzicatto

Does anyone have any suggestions on improving pizzicatto in an orchestra setting? Every time I do it in one of the pieces, it doesn't resonate as much as I want/expect it to. It just kind of dies.
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
violinist.com

A violin bow will lose stiffness over time?

Edited: November 16, 2021, 6:23 AM · I was trying some nice bows made from a good maker from Brussels. The bow has a nice balance but feels a tad stiff. Playing Bazzini gives very crisp and stark spiccato, but fast cross strings is a bit of a struggle. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Production Companies Behind ‘The Lobster,’ ‘When Heroes Fly’ Form Creative Alliance

Nine leading independent film and TV production companies from eight different countries have set up a creative and development alliance to jointly develop a slate of high-end drama series and feature films. Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, whose credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster (2015) and the French-Israeli series No Man’s Land, The Creatives will include No Man’s Land co-producers Israel’s Spiro Films, Versus Production in Belgium and Masha Productions in the U.S., as well as German group Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) Dutch company Lemming Film, a co-producer on The Lobster, the Norwegian group Maipo Film (State...
Variety

Filming ‘Belfast’ Meant Scaling Down for Emotion, Haris Zambarloukos Tells Camerimage Film Festival

Cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos has taken on ambitious visions for his longtime director comrade Kenneth Branagh, from the opulent pre-war world of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” and “Murder on the Orient Express” to the excesses of “Sleuth.” But for the duo’s new film “Belfast,” based on Branagh’s childhood home and his family’s encounters with “the Troubles” of sectarian conflict there, they took a different approach, Zambarloukos says. “In this case it really was a more personal experience,” the DP told an audience at the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival of cinematography in Torun, Poland, which he and Branagh attended in person. “Sets were a...
violinist.com

Alex DePue

Edited: November 22, 2021, 9:38 AM · I love Alex DePue - he comes from a deep classical and fiddler background and family. As well as his classical background and awards, he has also won national fiddling championships along with playing at Carnegie Hall as Concertmaster for the National Guild Youth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Joseph Silverstein. Equally skilled at classical violin and fiddling, as well as being able to improvise on a dime, he often blends the two together on tour and at various appearances, along with everything else he does. His younger brother Zach was Concertmaster for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for over a decade before resigning and was appointed Concertmaster for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra a few months ago. This is just outside of Indianapolis.
