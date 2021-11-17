ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Harris, Bates lead No. 11 Memphis over St. Louis 90-74

By CLAY BAILEY Associated PRess
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZ0gQ_0cyzMS1Y00

Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as No. 11 Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12, both going perfect from the field.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led St. Louis (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Marten Linssen scored 11 points before fouling out in the second half. Francis Okoro grabbed 13 rebounds for the St. Louis.

The Billikens posed the biggest challenge of the young season for the Tigers (3-0). And while the St. Louis defense caused some Memphis problems, the Tigers matched the physical play, particularly with their press.

Both teams entered the game shooting 55% from the field and better than 41% from 3-point range. But against the Tigers, St. Louis was limited to 31% shooting, including making only five of its 22 3-pointers.

Memphis turned up the defensive pressure, leading to 10 Billiken turnovers and 26% shooting in the first half. St. Louis missed five of its six 3-pointers.

Memphis stretched the lead to 42-27 at the break, with Harris providing a spark off the bench with 11 points, connecting on all four of his shots.

Once the Tigers got the lead to double digits, St. Louis never got close enough to really pose a threat.

UP NEXT

St. Louis: Hosts Mercer on Saturday.

Memphis: Hosts Western Kentucky.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
localmemphis.com

No. 11 Memphis defeats Saint Louis, 90-74 behind a big night from Tyler Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The story coming into this game was Saint Louis bringing former Tiger Jordan Nesbitt to FedExForum. But the story of the game, was a former, former Tiger. Cordova-native Tyler Harris recorded a game-high 18 points off the bench in No. 11 Memphis' 90-74 win over the Billikens.
NBA
247Sports

Top performers from Memphis' victory over Saint Louis

Penny Hardaway and the Tigers improved to 3-0 Tuesday night after a 16-point win over Saint Louis. Both teams were extremely sloppy to start the game, and points came at a premium through the first five minutes. Memphis started to pick it up midway through the first half and shot 50 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from behind the arc in the half.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
KTLO

Missouri, Florida compete for bowl eligibility

Saturday will be Senior Day for Missouri. The Tigers look to become bowl eligible, as they welcome in Florida to Columbia. Mizzou is 5-5 on the year and 2-4 in the SEC. The Tigers were able to edge out South Carolina last week. Florida is 5-5 and 2-5. The Gators won a high-scoring game over Samford from the FCS.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
Miami Herald

St. Louis begins campaign against Harris-Stowe

Harris-Stowe vs. Saint Louis (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens are set to battle the Hornets of NAIA school Harris-Stowe. Saint Louis went 14-7 last year. DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 7-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Billikens scored 82.1 points per contest in those nine contests.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Tigers#Memphis#Ap
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA this season and they’ve been doing it without star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Golden State, 14-2 on the season, could be getting Thompson back pretty soon, though. Thompson, who’s been recovering from a torn Achilles and a torn...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bates, Nolley lead No. 12 Memphis to easy win vs. NC Central

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Emoni Bates scored 15 points and Landers Nolley added 12 to help No. 12 Memphis defeat North Carolina Central 90-51 on Saturday night. Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 10 points each. Duren also had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0), who have won both of their first two games in dominating fashion.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
charlottestar.com

Freshman Emoni Bates, No. 11 Memphis face Saint Louis

Emoni Bates will aim to keep No. 11 Memphis rolling through its early-season slate as the Tigers host nonconference rival Saint Louis on Tuesday night. The highly touted Bates was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week after leading the Tigers (2-0) in scoring in each of their first two games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

No. 11 Memphis faces off against St. Louis

Saint Louis (3-0) vs. No. 11 Memphis (2-0) FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Memphis hosts Saint Louis in an early season matchup. Both squads earned blowout home victories in their last game. Memphis earned a 90-51 win over NC Central on Saturday, while Saint Louis won easily 86-44 over Eastern Illinois on Friday.
MEMPHIS, TN
chatsports.com

No. 11/16 Tigers Power Past Saint Louis, 90-74

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tyler Harris hit four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, Emoni Bates added 16 and Jalen Duren had 13 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots in a 90-74 Memphis Tigers win over Saint Louis Tuesday night in Memphis, Tenn. No. 11/16 Memphis (3-0) also saw...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy