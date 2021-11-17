ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes with Chef ‘Gator’ Gabe

By John Jamison
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone fans know Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau’s work well. His meals always look incredibly mouthwatering whenever the Duttons gather ’round the table. Which, admittedly, isn’t all that often. But more exciting than his on-screen meals are his appearances. The Dutton family personal chef is in charge of catering on the set...

