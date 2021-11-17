ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Kuhlman scores 23 to lead Evansville over DePauw 69-58

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cyzMIRW00

Evan Kuhlman had a career-high 23 points as Evansville defeated DePauw 69-58 on Tuesday night.

Kuhlman hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jawaun Newton had 15 points and six rebounds for Evansville (2-2). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points and seven assists.

Elijah Hales had 18 points for the Division III Tigers. Grant Niego added 12 points. Nolan Niego had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Evansville, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Depauw, IN
Evansville, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Iii Tigers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy