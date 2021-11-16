ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 302 #22 (Season 4): Lemurs at the Brandywine Zoo | Full Show

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 302 checks out the newest exhibit at the zoo...

The 302 #26 (Season 4): Winterthur Chinoiserie | Full Show

The 302 takes a look at the early origins of high-end collectable china. How it was made, what the designs mean and how familiar images made it into mainstream dining. Episode 426 (Season 4 - Episode 26) Follow The 302:. Website: https://metv2.com/the-302 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The302TV/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the302tv/
Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Find Heartless New Yorker Who Shot Cat in Neck With Arrow, Get $500 Reward

Who is heartless enough to shoot an arrow through a cat's neck, leaving it for dead? It happened in New York and there's a reward being offered to find the jerk responsible. The cat is a stray that hangs around Nimham Road in the town of Kent. Residents have been known to leave food out for it on occasion. It was last seen alive two days before being found with an arrow shot through its neck.
