Asia

Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard

By Associated Press
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — One month since she was named the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Maria Ressa says much still remains uncertain about her life. Will her battle against a libel suit in the Philippines lead to jail time? Will she be able to...

