ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Gilstrap's Family Divests Some Stocks as He Says He Intends to Stay on Cases

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Rodney Gilstrap and his family have sold stocks that presented potential conflicts of interest. The judge has begun notifying parties that he intends keep their cases. Gilstrap also indicated he will...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Case Already Closed? Latest Update on Fugitive's Case And Why People Believe He's Guilty Despite Lack of Evidence Revealed

There hasn't been any news on the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case in a long time, and many people are wondering what's going on. Despite the fact that the fugitive's involvement in Gabby Petito's case has been ongoing for more than a month since his remains were discovered in a Florida park, News Nation Now journalist Brian Entin has confirmed that determining the fugitive's role in the investigation is ongoing.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Conflict Of Interest#Federal Judges#Wall Street#The Wall Street Journal#The Freelaw Project
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MSNBC

Trouble for DeJoy? Biden makes new choices for USPS board

For those wondering what it would take to remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from his post, there's some unexpected news today. The Washington Post reported:. President Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate two former federal officials to the U.S. Postal Service's governing board, replacing key allies of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, including its Democratic chairman. The move was a surprise to postal officials and even members of Congress, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, and casts doubt on DeJoy's future at the agency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
stockxpo.com

Tax Plan Inflames Democratic Debate in Senate Over $2 Trillion Bill

WASHINGTON—House passage of Democrats’ $2 trillion education, healthcare and climate package has inflamed an intraparty debate about whether the bill gives overly-generous tax benefits to high-income Americans. At the center of the dispute is the House plan to raise the $10,000 cap on the deduction for state and local taxes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

"I am extremely close:" Michael Cohen days away from house arrest release

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, will be released from home confinement Monday after serving a three-year term between house arrest and federal prison. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress about business in Russia. "I am done Sunday night," Cohen told...
U.S. POLITICS
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
MSNBC

Prosecutors reportedly have tapes of indicted GOP congressman

It's been about a month since Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was charged with lying to the FBI about campaign contributions from a foreign billionaire. In the process, he became the third sitting federal lawmaker to be indicted in the last five years. Complicating matters for the congressman, prosecutors...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy