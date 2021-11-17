ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Fundraising campaign launched to help Coalition for the Homeless as resources strain due to pandemic

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Coalition for the Homeless has seen the demand for its services skyrocket through the pandemic.

Pandemic relief money has helped the coalition through unprecedented times. But now, those funds are running low.

Morgan and Morgan launched their fundraising campaign on Veterans Day, and it continues through Saturday for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Meredith Bekemeyer serves as the vice president of development at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. She said things got worse after the eviction moratorium expired in August.

“They’re delivering for those people in those families like never before,” she said.

Attorney Matt Morgan wants to make sure the coalition can do that.

His firm launched a $100,000 matching fundraising campaign.

“The hope is that if we can raise $200,000, that it’ll be one of the single greatest initiatives that the coalition has ever received,” Morgan said.

Federal grants given during the pandemic to help house people in need are running out, so those funds will make a meaningful difference.

