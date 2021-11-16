ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Tambourine used by British pop group Oasis sells for nearly $5,000

 7 days ago

(SOUNDBITE OF OASIS SONG, "WONDERWALL") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Turns out some things are worth saving. That includes a tambourine...

thebrag.com

Want to get into K-pop group TWICE? Start with these 10 bangers

As K-pop group TWICE gear up to release their new album, here is a list of 10 TWICE songs you should listen to to get into the group. Oh, what is this magic in the air? Is it the season, or is it the return of one of our favorite K-pop girl groups, TWICE? (Definitely the latter.)
ENTERTAINMENT
whqr.org

Spotify removes button that reshuffled songs on an album's track list

ADELE: (Singing) Cry your heart out. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Adele's new album, "30," is a hit in the U.K. and the U.S. Rumor has it, the album also marks a change in music streaming. When listening to albums on Spotify, there used to be a shuffle button to mix up the order easily. Adele wanted that change. She said all I ask is for the app to play songs in the order chosen by the artist. Someone like you can still listen on shuffle. You just have to tweak the setting manually. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MUSIC
recordcollectormag.com

The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell MBE | Y In Dub

When The Pop Group’s Y came out in 1979, it was somewhat ahead of its time: post-punk acts were still outnumbered by chunko punk and skinny-tie new wave and the notion of combining free jazz and funk with punk attitudes would only become hip when people from New York started doing it in 1981. After Y’s release, The Pop Group left Radar Records (home of Elvis Costello and The Yachts) for Rough Trade and eventually split into the avant-jazz Rip Rig And Panic, the chart-bothering Pigbag and the titan of megaphone dub, Mark Stewart.
MUSIC
shepherdexpress.com

Dark-pop Group De La Luz Debuts First Single and Video

When De La Luz took to the Summerfest stage earlier this year, there wasn’t much known about the band. Shrouded in mystery and covered in face paint, the band played their debut show on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage, warming up the space for the headliner of the night, rising Latin star LUNAY.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
whqr.org

Who scored 2022 Grammy nominations (Spoiler: ABBA was nominated for the 1st time)

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced. In the top categories are some familiar names like Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Billie Eilish, and some relative newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo and the super duo Silk Sonic. But it's musician Jon Batiste who came out ahead of the pack today with 11 nominations. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
Entertainment
Rock Music
Music
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

K-Pop Girl Group TWICE Announces Fourth World Tour

South-Korean based girl group TWICE is bringing its music back overseas for the first time since 2019. The K-Pop stars just announced the US leg of their upcoming tour III, and are set to visit five major cities across the country. The famous group was formed by JYP entertainment in...
ENTERTAINMENT
University of Cincinnati News Record

Connecting through K-pop: UC group celebrates Korean culture and dance

It is 7 p.m. on a Friday in West Charlton Hall, room 277, and the Korean Culture and Dance Club (KCDC) are rehearsing the song "Obliviate" by a K-pop group called Lovelyz. As the music begins to play, the seven members huddle together and dance, following the routine for the "Obliviate" music video in synchronization.
CINCINNATI, OH
allkpop.com

The fastest K-pop group music videos to reach 1 billion views

With K-pop sweeping the globe, there are more and more K-pop groups to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with their music videos. One YouTuber decided to list up the K-pop group music videos that reached 1 billion views in the shortest time. So here is the list of 11 K-pop group music videos to get 1 billion views in the shortest time, starting the 11th place:
MUSIC
whqr.org

You might go easy on Adele — the fragile vinyl record supply chain isn't her fault

Adele's new album, "30," is out today, so you can go ahead and stream or pick up an album. Reportedly more than 500,000 are being pressed. The massive order amid a vinyl boom has put a strain on an already precarious relationship between vinyl makers and indie artists. But as Stacey Vanek Smith and Darian Woods from NPR's podcast The Indicator tell us, we might want to go easy on Adele.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES

