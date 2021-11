COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to their whole chambers. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the maps of the 124 House districts released late on Nov. 8. The House Redistricting Ad Hoc Committee will meet at 10 a.m., ahead of the full House Judiciary Committee at noon in Room 110 of the Blatt Building. If the committee passes the maps, they will be sent to the House floor.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO