President Biden’s decision on whether to replace Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve Board is coming down to the wire. The Board’s only known Democrat, Lael Brainard has emerged as Powell’s No. 1 challenger. Powell’s term expires in February, but nature—and financial planners—abhor a vacuum, so the announcement on who President Biden will nominate is said to be imminent. Progressives are hoping for Brainard, while the steady-as-she-goes folks, who in this case include Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, are happy to stick with Powell.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO