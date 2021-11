In a new interview with Metal Musikast, former IRON MAIDEN singer Blaze Bayley was asked for his opinion of the band's latest album, "Senjutsu". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've only listened to it a couple of times; I just haven't had much time to [check it out in full]. But I've liked [what] I've heard. I like 'Death Of The Celts' and 'Hell And High Water', I think is the other one [Editor's note: presumably referring to 'Hell On Earth'], and the single ['The Writing On The Wall'] as well. So, yeah, there's some great music on there."

