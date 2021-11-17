Are you a moon watcher?

Skywatchers taking in the view after sunset have a chance to see Venus and the moon line up with Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky tonight (Nov. 8). Look close to the southwestern horizon about 30 minutes after sunset and you'll be able to spot the waxing moon, just to the left of the bright glare of Venus. The moon and bright planet will appear to make a line with Jupiter and Saturn that stretches up and to the east. You can take in the whole scene with no equipment, although if you have binoculars handy, that will show some craters on the moon. You will see no more features on Venus, which is fully socked in by cloud. The moon's phase is currently in a waxing stage as it heads to a full moon on Nov. 19.

