Blake Palmer announced his candidacy for a spot on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Friday, citing his dismay with the current one. “As a lifelong Republican, I’ve watched with dismay as our current Board of Commissioners has supported higher taxes, embraced COVID mandates, recklessly spent taxpayer money, and sat by silently as parental rights were stripped away in our schools,” Palmer said in a news release. “Simply put, our County Commissioners run for office as Republicans, but govern as Democrats. It’s time we elect a real conservative to our Board of Commissioners.”

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO