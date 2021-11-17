ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 booster shots ‘are a bit of a distraction,’ expert says

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States might be focusing on the wrong target when it comes to COVID-19, according to Dr. Anand Swaminathan, a New Jersey-based emergency medicine physician. Swaminathan recently told Yahoo! Finance that the United States has shifted heavily toward promoting booster shots instead of first doses. “Honestly, I think...

and thennn...
4d ago

You people need to realize the "antivaxxers" have made up their minds...We will NOT take any of the vaccines, so you might as well give the others their boosters...😊🤗😂

