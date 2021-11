ALBANY — On a day when Jackson Stormo and Nick Hopkins traditionally might blow out some candles, the Yale men’s basketball team blew out Siena. The two Siena veterans both celebrated birthdays on Tuesday, but it was the Bulldogs who were celebrating after an 82-54 victory over Siena before 4,729 at the Times Union Center, soon to be renamed for its new title sponsor, MVP Health Care.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO