EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Motorists are being advised that traffic signal work will lead to the closure of the Abbot-Albert intersection starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. The intersection will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected that the intersection will be re-opened during the evening and overnight hours.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO