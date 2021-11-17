DeMar DeRozan thought it was ‘done deal’ that he was joining the Lakers in offseason

LOS ANGELES — For the Chicago Bulls, it was an enjoyable L.A. homecoming. For the Lakers – well, they hope the return trip to Chicago is sweeter for them. They were torched by a number of SoCal’s native sons on Monday night at Staples Center, the best of which was DeMar DeRozan who scored 38 points as the Bulls rolled, 121-103. It was a bitter end to what was once seen as an opportunity for the Lakers to develop some momentum early in the season. Despite playing 12 of their first 15 games at home, injuries and growing pains have delivered them to an 8-7 start.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO