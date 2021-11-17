ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Attorney: Charlottesville organizer sought to mislead police

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WBV1_0cyzHMrn00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Messages presented in a federal court Monday appear to show an organizer of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville instructing supporters to mislead law enforcement about the potential size of the 2017 protest.

The Washington Post reports that Jason Kessler is one of two dozen defendants testifying in a federal civil trial to determine whether they engaged in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence.

The weekend turned deadly when a self-avowed Hitler admirer rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring dozens.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs showed jurors leaked messages that appear to show organizers and their followers planning violence.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kessler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy