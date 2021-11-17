ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Week 10 offensive snap counts and observations

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals struggled in their 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Offensively, they played 55 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up? We take a look at each player and position group below, as well as give some observations there are to be had.

Quarterback

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Colt McCoy, 33; Chris Streveler, 22

Not only did the Cardinals have to use their backup quarterback in McCoy, he got hurt and Streveler had to play.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

James Conner, 45; Eno Benjamin, 15

It is clear that Conner is not really sharing the load with Benjamin. This is similar to when Kenyan Drake was acquired in 2019. He got the bulk of the playing time and touches until Chase Edmonds emerged.

They had five plays with both players on the field, which appears to be the most they have done with two backs on the field all season.

Wide receiver

Christian Kirk, 47; Antoine Wesley, 42; A.J. Green, 38; Rondale Moore, 18; Greg Dortch, 1

Green played less than both Kirk and Wesley, which is interesting, but it is understandable considering he had just come off the COVID list. Moore’s playing time dropped a lot.

Tight end

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz, 45; Darrell Daniels, 17; Demetrius Harris, 5

Harris also was recently activated from the COVID list, so his playing time is likely due to the time off, although Harris has seen fewer offensive snaps than Daniels in some games.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

D.J. Humphries, 55; Josh Jones, 55; Sean Harlow, 54; Kelvin Beachum, 51; Rodney Hudson, 51; Josh Miles, 6; Marcus Henry, 4; Danny Isidora, 1

None of the playing time was the result of injuries. The Cardinals pulled three starters at the end of the game.

Miles had an extra two snaps as a tackle eligible.

Seahawks: 7 takeaways from a season-crushing loss to the Cardinals

The Seahawks caught the Cardinals at just the right time – Arizona was missing its franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, its top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, plus star pass-rusher J.J. Watt and a host of other important players. All that didn’t matter, as Seattle just couldn’t shake off the funk that’s followed this team throughout the 2021 season.
NFL
