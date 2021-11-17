Cardinals' Week 10 offensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals struggled in their 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Offensively, they played 55 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up? We take a look at each player and position group below, as well as give some observations there are to be had.

Quarterback

Colt McCoy, 33; Chris Streveler, 22

Not only did the Cardinals have to use their backup quarterback in McCoy, he got hurt and Streveler had to play.

Running back

James Conner, 45; Eno Benjamin, 15

It is clear that Conner is not really sharing the load with Benjamin. This is similar to when Kenyan Drake was acquired in 2019. He got the bulk of the playing time and touches until Chase Edmonds emerged.

They had five plays with both players on the field, which appears to be the most they have done with two backs on the field all season.

Wide receiver

Christian Kirk, 47; Antoine Wesley, 42; A.J. Green, 38; Rondale Moore, 18; Greg Dortch, 1

Green played less than both Kirk and Wesley, which is interesting, but it is understandable considering he had just come off the COVID list. Moore’s playing time dropped a lot.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 45; Darrell Daniels, 17; Demetrius Harris, 5

Harris also was recently activated from the COVID list, so his playing time is likely due to the time off, although Harris has seen fewer offensive snaps than Daniels in some games.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 55; Josh Jones, 55; Sean Harlow, 54; Kelvin Beachum, 51; Rodney Hudson, 51; Josh Miles, 6; Marcus Henry, 4; Danny Isidora, 1

None of the playing time was the result of injuries. The Cardinals pulled three starters at the end of the game.

Miles had an extra two snaps as a tackle eligible.