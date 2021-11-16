ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students surprised with bicycles

By Katrina Smith
Milan Mirror-Exchange
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas came early for students at East End Elementary. Santa and his helpers have been working overtime to make a big surprise. The Bikes for Kids foundation is a program that serves over 61,000 economically disadvantaged children. This program promotes healthy learning by character building, reading and writing. They enforce to...

