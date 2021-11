No honor bestowed on Janine Tucker has meant any more than being presented the 2021 Diane Geppi-Aikens Memorial Award at the IWLCA convention in Dallas. “Diane was one of the most special people in my life,” said Tucker of the late Loyola coach, whom she played for then assisted in her first coaching job. “She was my dear friend. I’ve watched people get that award for years and have always been in such awe and felt such joy, and I could see Diane in each of the people that had been named in her honor.”

