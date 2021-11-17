Why FBI's Emotional Episode For Maggie Was Also One Of The Best Of Season 4

Warning: This article may contain spoilers of Squid Game Season 1. If you have been on any form of social media the past month, you must have heard all about the new Netflix series, Squid Game. I felt the need to watch it as soon as it came out: As a K-Drama addict myself, why wouldn’t I? Now, this is something I don’t like to brag about, but I stayed up until 2 or 3 AM to finish some episodes in the midst of midterm season. Would I recommend you do that normally? Obviously, not. But, Maggie and I can guarantee you that Squid Game is an exception, and it is worth losing a few hours of sleep for a few days (or one day if you are brave enough to binge everything in a night). Here, we will give our own reviews on the series; while we will *try* to not spoil anything big, there are no guarantees… sorry :(((

