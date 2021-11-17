ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Meat processing plant could bring 1,300 jobs to Missouri

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company says it plans to build a meat processing plant that could bring 1,300 jobs to eastern Missouri.

Government and company officials said Tuesday American Food Groups would build a plant next year between Wright City and Foristell if a final agreement is signed.

Warren County economic development director Steve Etcher said the company is in the design stage for the factory, which will process only beef.

The company would potentially invest $450 million in the region, and the plant could have an estimated economic impact of $1 billion.

SAINT LOUIS, MO
