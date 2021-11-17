ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Smiths Station beats John Carroll, will head to Alabama’s first sanctioned girls’ flag football championship

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoZNE_0cyzFA3p00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama High School Activities Association (AHSAA) made girls’ flag football a sanctioned sport this year, and Tuesday night the state semifinals were held.

Out of gas: Birmingham man arrested after ‘high-speed pursuit’ that ended in Cleveland

Smiths Station beat John Carroll 14-7 in the match and will play in the state’s first-ever flag football championship on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

Smiths Station will be playing Hewitt-Trussville, who beat Oxford on Tuesday, 25-0, in the championship on Wednesday.

