Smiths Station beats John Carroll, will head to Alabama’s first sanctioned girls’ flag football championship
The Alabama High School Activities Association (AHSAA) made girls' flag football a sanctioned sport this year, and Tuesday night the state semifinals were held.
Smiths Station beat John Carroll 14-7 in the match and will play in the state’s first-ever flag football championship on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at Protective Stadium.
Smiths Station will be playing Hewitt-Trussville, who beat Oxford on Tuesday, 25-0, in the championship on Wednesday.
