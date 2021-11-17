Girls React To Historic Day In Boston With Michelle Wu Sworn-In As Mayor

Two weeks after winning the mayoral race, Michelle Wu made history as the first woman and person of color sworn in as an elected mayor of Boston. Wu took the oath of office in City Hall, surrounded by her family, campaign team, other supporters and elected officials on Tuesday. Among those in attendance were Governor Charlie Baker, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Representative Ayanna Pressley, former acting mayor Kim Janey and former mayoral candidate and city councilor Annissa Essaibi George. City Council President Matt O’Malley began the swearing-in ceremony with a welcome speech for those in attendance.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO