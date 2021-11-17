ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Girls React To Historic Day In Boston With Michelle Wu Sworn-In As Mayor

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Michelle Wu made history at City Hall,...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

thewellesleynews.com

Michelle Wu becomes first woman and first person of color elected mayor of Boston

On Nov. 2, 2021, the Boston mayoral election resulted in a landslide win for Michelle Wu, 36, the current president of Boston’s City Council. Wu was sworn in on Nov. 16. She is not only the first woman to serve as Boston’s mayor, but also the first person of color and first Asian American after defeating fellow Democrat Annissa Essaibi George, 47. Wu received 64.2% of total votes casted, while Essaibi-George received 35.8%.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Boston’s new mayor Michelle Wu takes office, transition team works closely to enact change

Two weeks after winning the mayoral race, Michelle Wu made history as the first woman and person of color sworn in as an elected mayor of Boston. Wu took the oath of office in City Hall, surrounded by her family, campaign team, other supporters and elected officials on Tuesday. Among those in attendance were Governor Charlie Baker, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Representative Ayanna Pressley, former acting mayor Kim Janey and former mayoral candidate and city councilor Annissa Essaibi George. City Council President Matt O’Malley began the swearing-in ceremony with a welcome speech for those in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Moves to Make More Buses Free to Ride in Boston

New Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pushing to make more buses free in the city, building on a so-far successful experiment with one bus route. On Wednesday, her first full day as mayor, Wu asked the City Council for to make $8 million of federal funds available so Route 28 can continue to be free to riders for two years -- the fare-free pilot program was already extended through the end of 2021 last week.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Wu sworn in as mayor, pushes widespread reform

Michelle Wu was sworn in as mayor Tuesday, ushering in a new era for the city of Boston as the former city councilor became the city’s first woman and person of color elected to serve in the corner office. “Boston was founded on a revolutionary promise that things don’t have...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Removal of tents, people from Mass and Cass paused as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu embarks on first full day

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu embarked on her first full day in office Wednesday, and it ended up being a whirlwind. A Suffolk County Superior Court judge has denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to stop the city from removing encampments at Mass & Cass, the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — an area of Boston that has been plagued by homelessness and addiction.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Mayor Michelle Wu takes steps to expand fare-free bus service in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - On her first full day in office, Mayor Michelle Wu filed an appropriations request for $8 million in an effort to expand fare-free bus service in Boston. The federal funding would eliminate fares on the 23 Bus line (Ashmont to Dorchester Center, Grove Hall & Ruggles) the 28 Bus line (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave, to Nubian Square & Ruggles) and the 29 Bus line (Mattapan Square, up Blue Hill Ave, to Jackson Square) for a two-year period, according to Wu.
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

Wu Pauses Mass. and Cass Clearing, Starts on Boston Public Schools on First Full Day as Mayor

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu paused the removal of homeless people and their encampments at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in one of her first acts in office. “Every day that goes by, temperatures are colder and colder and it is life or death for our residents who are unhoused and living on the street,” Wu said during a press conference Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Herald

Watch Live: Swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-elect Michelle Wu

Tune in live today at noon to watch Mayor-elect Michelle Wu take the oath of office. “As I step onto the trail blazed so brightly by Mayor Janey, I am excited to invite all of Boston’s residents to join us as we march into our shared possibility,” said Wu in an invitation to watch the event.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Michelle Wu has big plans for Boston. She'll need help to get things done

Michelle Wu, who will be sworn in Tuesday as mayor of Boston, made a series of bold promises during the race. She campaigned on an ambitious progressive agenda, promising universal pre-K education, affordable child care, free public transportation and a Green New Deal. Now comes the hard part: Running the...
BOSTON, MA

